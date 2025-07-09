Mission Community Services – Family Friendly Fundraiser – Friday July 18 at Centennial Park

Mission – MCSS is organizing a family-friendly fundraiser taking place Friday, July 18th at Centennial Park in Mission. This event will bring together local families, volunteers, and service partners for a day of fun and connection—featuring children’s activities, live entertainment, outdoor games, face painting, and a community BBQ. All proceeds will support MCSS outreach programs such as their Food Centre, Mobile Community Outreach Unit, and more.

Every year, MCSS does a summer fundraiser and this year we wanted to ensure that our fundraiser was a fun, family friendly event for the whole community. The funds raised through our silent auction, generous sponsor donations and some low cost family fun items (e.g. BBQ combo for $5, face painting $5 to name a few) are to go towards our programs that have high impact/need, but where we are limited in external funders and have to self fund these programs, that is our outreach programs.

we conduct outreach services and partner with Fraser Health to have doctors and nurses offer medical services in underserved areas of Mission, while the medical staff are paid for, the cost to run the RV, driver and other supports are still needed. In addition, funds will go to support our Engaged Community Guide (ECG) program as part of outreach services. These are individuals with lived experience of homelessness who go out and help with community events, business clean up and assist with providing resources alongside our outreach team to those on the streets to get the assistance they need. ECGs can be seen out in the community in their blue vests and are paid a stipend for their work while getting real world work experience and giving back to community.

As part of the fundraiser, we are also having an online auction as well as some spin to win prizes day of. Our online auction is live now, we will be able to take bids day of, and the auction runs until July 31st so even if folks can’t make it to the event, they can still support a great cause and bid on some great items. Items are being added regularly so the list you see is not exhaustive. Some notable items are a Year of Fresh Bread from Cobs, passes for 8 plus parking to Abbotsford Air show, 4 entry passes to the PNE, Westjet roundtrip flight for 2 (with blackout dates) anywhere Westjet flies; 2 night getaway for 2 to Galiano Island at Serenity by the Sea and the list goes on.

Here is the link to online auction

MCSS Community Day Fundraiser 2025

For more information on their community programs – https://missioncommunityservices.com/