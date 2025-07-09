Chilliwack Fire – Rooftop Fire on Wellington

Chilliwack – Early Wednesday (July 9th at approximately 2:45AM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue. Approximately 16 Firefighters from Halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a large amount of flames and smoke coming from the roof of a two-story mixed-use building.



This is the same building as Nugget’s Books and CD’s.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down from the exterior through effective tactics and a nearby water supply. An interior attack line was then advanced to the roof.

The fire did cause water and smoke damage to the 2 living units and one commercial unit. All occupants were able to successfully exit the building after being alerted by the building’s automatic fire alarm system.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.