Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener for 2025-26 Season – October 24 vs Ontario

Abbotsford – Christmas in July from the Abbotsford Canucks? Find out on October 24th at 7 PM when the Calder Cup champs take on the Ontario Reign in their 25.26 Home Opener!
EARLY ACCESS TICKETS | bit.ly/3U1Uw9n
Abbotsford – Christmas in July from the Abbotsford Canucks? Find out on October 24th at 7 PM when the Calder Cup champs take on the Ontario Reign in their 25.26 Home Opener!
EARLY ACCESS TICKETS | bit.ly/3U1Uw9n
Chilliwack – Early Wednesday (July 9th at approximately 2:45AM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 45000 block
Abbotsford – Christmas in July from the Abbotsford Canucks? Find out on October 24th at 7 PM when the Calder Cup champs take on the
Mission (RCMP) – “damn this traffic jam” – James Taylor On the evening of June 29, a white Ford pickup – full of crates of
Mission – MCSS is organizing a family-friendly fundraiser taking place Friday, July 18th at Centennial Park in Mission. This event will bring together local families,