Skip to content

Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener for 2025-26 Season – October 24 vs Ontario

Home
Sports
Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener for 2025-26 Season – October 24 vs Ontario

Abbotsford – Christmas in July from the Abbotsford Canucks? Find out on October 24th at 7 PM when the Calder Cup champs take on the Ontario Reign in their 25.26 Home Opener!

EARLY ACCESS TICKETS | bit.ly/3U1Uw9n

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts