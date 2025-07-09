Skip to content

A Gooey Blueberry Traffic Jam in Mission

Mission (RCMP) – “damn this traffic jam” – James Taylor

On the evening of June 29, a white Ford pickup – full of crates of freshly-picked blueberries – pulled up to the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Wren Street. Moments later it pulled away, but…not all of the blueberries went with it. Some crates went crashing down onto the roadway, and thousands of blueberries spilled out onto Lougheed Highway, creating a sticky mess for vehicles that drove over the fruit.

Mission RCMP were called to the juicy incident, and used a shovel to clear the mess from the roadway. The driver of the truck received a ticket for having an insecure load, and other motorists looked on while the cleanup effort was underway. And just as some people might turn lemons into lemonade, Mission RCMP would love to put an equally positive spin on things, as losing all those fresh blueberries was such a shame – even the ones squish-squashed by passing vehicles. Perhaps Mission RCMP could team up with the Mission Farmer’s Market in the future, to feature some new offerings such as: Jack-Knife Jelly, Pothole Preserves, and the ever-popular…Traffic Jam!

RCMP Mission June 29 Blueberry Traffic Jam

