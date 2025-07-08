Search and Rescue – “Research Your Trails So You Don’t Get Into Trouble”

Skip to content

Hope – On Sunday, Hope SAR responded to a call for a stranded hiker on Needle Peak. With the assistance of Valley Helicopters, members were able to hover exit on a saddle between Markhor and Needle where they were then able to access the subject and assist them back to the collection point.

SAR would like to remind hikers to thoroughly research the trails before heading out and to understand that public reviews on trails do not always reflect the experience level required for the trail.

