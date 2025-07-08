OPINION and REACTION – Province Proposes Ban on Exotic Cat Ownership

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is proposing regulation changes that would ban the breeding, sale and future ownership of all non-native and non-domestic cat species.

While lions, tigers, jaguars, leopards and cheetahs are already regulated in B.C., other exotic cat species are not, allowing them to be kept as pets. Animal-welfare organizations and wildlife experts with long-standing concerns have called for regulatory measures to address the public-safety and environmental risks posed by exotic cats.

If approved, all exotic and non-domesticated cat species would be added to the list of approximately 1,200 species already designated as “controlled alien species” under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation in the Wildlife Act. This includes, but is not limited to, servals, caracals, ocelots, European and African wildcats, Asian golden cats, fishing cats, jungle cats and marbled cats.

This change would provide consistent and enforceable guidelines to strengthen protections for communities, native wildlife, ecosystems, pets and exotic cats themselves.

It would also allow current owners to keep their exotic cats for the remainder of the animal’s life, provided they apply for a free permit and meet basic care and safety requirements. However, breeding, selling or acquiring new animals from these species would no longer be permitted.

OPINION from Logan Bryan – Founder & President, Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society:

As the founder of Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society, I wholeheartedly support B.C.’s proposed ban on the breeding, sale, and future ownership of exotic and non-domesticated cat species.

These animals—whether servals, caracals, ocelots, or others—deserve lives that honour their natural behaviours, instincts, and environments. They are not companion animals. Too often, exotic cats kept in private homes suffer from stress, poor diets, lack of space, and the psychological effects of confinement. Even with good intentions, private ownership cannot replicate the complex, enriched habitats these species require.

This legislation is a crucial step toward protecting not only the public and native ecosystems, but most importantly, the exotic cats themselves. No animal should be reduced to a novelty or status symbol at the expense of its welfare. We applaud the Province for listening to animal welfare experts and for proposing measures that prioritize the wellbeing of these magnificent creatures.