Fire on Sumas Mountain Road – UPDATE 5PM Tuesday

Fire on Sumas Mountain Road – UPDATE 5PM Tuesday

Abbotsford – From AbbyPD – Sumas Mt Road is currently closed in both directions between Dawson Road and Foxglove Lane for a large working structure fire. Multiple first responders on scene. No reported injuries.

5:40PM – A helicopter has been brought in to assist the working fire on Sumas Mt. Low level flights will be occurring in the area.

From Abbotsford Fire/City of Abbotsford – Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service is actively responding to a structure fire in a forested area on Sumas Mountain Road near Dawson Road on Sumas Mountain.
Please avoid the area for your own safety and to allow AFRS to continue battling the fire without obstruction.

Fraser Valley Road Report on Facebook states they have info that this is shop fire that is out of control. Abby Fire has not confirmed.

2025 AbbyPD/Abby Fire July 8 Sumas Mountain Road

