City of Chilliwack Receives $76K From Rick Hanson Foundation for Accessibility Improvements to Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack the recipient of $76,819.95 in B.C. Accessibility grants from the Rick Hansen Foundation, which were used to implement new accessibility upgrades at Evergreen Hall.

The recent upgrades included 39 new lever-style door handles, installed at accessible heights to provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities or arthritis. A new wheelchair lift was also added to the Cheam gymnasium at Evergreen Hall to reduce barriers to accessing the stage area. This improvement allows for full participation in events and activities held on the elevated platform.

Power-operated doors were installed at the main entrances and washrooms; tactile attention indicators were added to all exterior staircases and ramps; and new color-contrasted nosing was added on all exterior stairs. These upgrades help to enhance access for individuals with mobility aids, visual disabilities, as well as parents with strollers.

“In alignment with the goals in the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusion, Diversity, and Accessibility Action Plan, we continue to work on improving the City’s facilities, services, parks, and public spaces for persons with disabilities,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “These improvements are a small step toward making our community facilities more accessible, reflecting our ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion in Chilliwack.”