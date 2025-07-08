Chilliwack Home Sales Show June Rebound

Chilliwack – Steve Lerigny CADBEB – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 254 units in June 2025. This was a small gain of 2.4% (six sales) from June 2024.

Home sales were 4.5% below the five-year average and 21.7% below the 10-year average for the month of June.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 1,251 units over the first six months of the year. This was a substantial decline of 16.7% from the same period in 2024.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $759,500 in June 2025, increasing by 1.2% compared to June 2024.