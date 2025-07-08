Skip to content

Bria Comes Home for Christmas – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday December 23

Chilliwack – -Juno Award-winning New York superstar comes home for an unforgettable concert!

New York-based trumpeter, Bria Skonberg returns to her hometown to help celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with her signature sound for another show-stopping concert!

Born in Chilliwack, Bria has worked with Grammy-winning artists and toured the world, performing in China, Japan and throughout Europe as a featured artist in traditional jazz circles. Now, she’s back in Chilliwack! Fiery trumpet playing, smoky vocals and storytelling blend with classic and new sounds for an unforgettable evening with one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of our generation!


HUB International Theatre


Tier 1 is $55
Tier 2 is $49
Tier 3 is $35
*Membership program discounts available


December 23, 2025 – 7:30 pm

