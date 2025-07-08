Abbotsford City and Chamber to Host Second Annual Manufacturing Tour – October 3

Abbotsford – To mark Canada’s Manufacturing Day and celebrate Abbotsford’s thriving and dynamic manufacturing sector, the City of Abbotsford and Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to host the second annual Manufacturing Industry Tour on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Abbotsford’s advanced manufacturing industry is a cornerstone of the local economy, generating over $1 billion in annual sales and supporting more than 8,000 jobs. The sector plays a key role in driving innovation, attracting investment, and strengthening the region’s economic resilience. The Manufacturing Tour offers a unique opportunity for community and business leaders to go behind the scenes at some of Abbotsford’s most successful and forward-thinking manufacturing companies while exploring opportunities for collaboration among local manufacturers, businesses, and government.

The day-long bus tour will take participants inside four local leading manufacturers: Longboard Architectural Products, Clearbrook Iron Works, BE Power Equipment, and Tiger Tools, providing first-hand insight into the processes, people, and technologies that keep the manufacturing sector in Abbotsford moving forward. The tour also features guest speakers from the manufacturing sector, a group lunch, and valuable networking opportunities.

Date: October 3, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Sevenoaks Shopping Centre (Parking Lot G), 32900 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

The Manufacturing Tour help supports Abbotsford City Council’s strategic priority of building a vibrant and growing economy.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar/Details/manufacturing-industry-tour-2025-1233655?sourceTypeId=Website.