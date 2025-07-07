Mission RCMP Weekly Wrap – June 23 – 29 – Includes Stolen Truck Riddled With Bullet Holes

Mission – Mission RCMP Community Connection for June 23 – 29.

Calls for service last week: 346

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 15

Curfew checks: 2

Calls of interest:

Mission RCMP were called to the 4 km mark of the Lost Creek Forest Service Road on June 29, where a passer-by had observed a pickup truck with bullet holes in it. Police located the red 2010 Ford F-150, and determined that it had recently been stolen in Surrey. Other burnt-out vehicles were also observed nearby. Anyone with information about the Ford F-150 should contact Mission RCMP, file 25-7617.

Around 8 pm on June 26, a black Chrysler 300 side-swiped a white Dodge Durango while they were both driving along First Avenue near Welton Street. The driver of the Chrysler immediately walked away from the scene, but was located by police shortly afterwards. He received a 24-hour driving prohibition for being under the influence of drugs, as well as tickets for not having a driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to exchange information with the other driver. About an hour later, police again interacted with the same parties, after the driver of the Durango returned and used a hammer to smash out the window of the Chrysler. He was arrested but released without charge, as the owner of the Chrysler was not interested in pursuing the matter.

An officer was on patrol in downtown Mission on the afternoon of June 28, when he spotted a female that he had been looking for in relation to a theft from a liquor store. The officer arrested the female for the liquor theft, at which point he observed that she was in possession of brand-new cosmetics, clothing, food and a cooler from a grocery store, yet she did not have any method of payment with her, nor any receipt for the items. The grocery store was contacted, and they confirmed that the items in her possession had just been stolen. The woman was arrested again for that theft, and charges are being recommended.

Mission Search and Rescue helped to rescue a 17-year-old male from the area of Davis Lake on June 29. The male and some friends had been hiking in the area of a waterfall, when the male slipped on some rocks and fell about 40 feet, suffering a serious leg injury. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A road rage incident occurred in Mission around 12:30 pm on June 29. The driver of a Toyota Corolla cut off a Harley Davidson, while both were eastbound on Lougheed Highway in the Silverdale area. Both drivers exchanged words, then the Corolla driver closely followed behind the motorcycle rider until they both pulled over on Wren Street near Rai Avenue. The motorcycle rider reportedly then confronted the Corolla driver, who pulled out a can of bear spray. The motorcycle rider allegedly took the can of bear spray away from him and punched the windshield of the Corolla, before riding away. No injuries were reported to either person. As always, anyone who finds themselves in a road rage incident should drive away, call 911 if necessary, or – if driving right past a police station like these motorists did – stop in and ask for help.

On the lighter side:

An officer was on patrol in downtown Mission at 2 am on June 30, when he noticed a golf cart parked in the parking lot of a 24-hour liquor and convenience store. If anyone has recently moved here from certain communities in Florida or Palm Springs, you might not think anything of it, but here in Mission, golf carts cannot legally be driven on public roads, and so seeing one parked outside of a store in the middle of the night triggered the officer’s enquiring mind. Five people were standing around the cart, and they confirmed that they had driven it along the highway from a trailer park on Shook Road, 5 kilometres away. The group of young males was cooperative, and in the spirit of the Canada Day holiday weekend, the officer gave them a break, and advised them to leave the cart in the parking lot, and arrange to have it towed back to the trailer park in the morning (the cart did not have insurance, seatbelts or other safety equipment, and offered no protection if another vehicle was to hit them on the dark highway). The occupants agreed, however they clearly did not take the warning to heart. A short time later, the same officer saw the group driving the cart back toward the trailer park. As the verbal warning had not had its intended effect, the officer had no choice but to issue tickets to the driver, and tow the golf cart. The moral behind this story? If an officer advises that your vehicle is illegal on the road, please heed their advice and don’t keep driving it, or you risk the chance of it being towed.

Ways to connect with Mission RCMP:

Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

Online crime reporting: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en