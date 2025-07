Mission – One year later, Darion Parker remains missing.

Darion Parker was reported missing to Mission RCMP on July 7, 2024 and over a year later he is still missing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Description of Darion Parker:

• Indigenous male

• 24 years old

• 5 ft 10 in (177 cm)

• 190 lbs (86 kg)

• Tattoos under both eyes

If you have any information about Darion, or where he might be, call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.