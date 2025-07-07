Skip to content

Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre BBQ and Fundraiser – Saturday July 12

Kent/Agassiz – The Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee and the Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts invite you to their chicken cookout.

All proceeds will support the construction of the Lets’emot Regional Recreation & Aquatic Centre.

The Cookout will be during the scheduled BCSSA local swim meet at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall (6800 Pioneer Avenue) beside the Ferny Coombe Pool.

Guarantee your meal by registering ahead of time and providing your receipt!

Call 604-796-8891 and pay over the phone, or scan the QR code and register online

