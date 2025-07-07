Highway 1 at Tank Hill (Near Lytton) Closed Overnight for Scheduled Construction

Lytton – – An overnight closure on Highway 1 at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton, will allow for the placement of concrete on the new structure over the CPKC Railway.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions beginning at 12:01 a.m. (all times are Pacific) on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, until 9 a.m.

Checkpoints will be set up at Lytton and Spences Bridge to provide travellers with information about alternate routes. During the stoppage, the intersections of highways 1 and 12, and highways 1 and 8 will be closed, and vehicles will not be allowed through. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working with emergency services to facilitate access through the site during this time.

Gladwin Area and Nicomen River Road will remain accessible to local traffic. All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12, Highway 5, and Highway 97D. Traffic-control guidance will be provided through portable message boards in Lillooet and Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

Drivers travelling between the interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/