2025 Harrison Festival of the Arts – July 11-20 (VIDEO INTERVIEW and PREVIEW)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society is proud to announce its lineup for their July Harrison Festival of the Arts, which will take place in Harrison Hot Springs between July 11-20.

The festival will continue its multicultural, multidisciplinary, and community focused tradition of concerts in the Memorial Hall and on the waterfront, a juried artisan market, an Evening of Theatre, participatory workshops, and a midweek Children’s Day. There is also an art exhibit at the Ranger Station Gallery in Harrison, and the festival will open with an art opening on the evening of July 11.

Roots and world music are the biggest part of the festival’s programming. The Harrison Festival has a deep history of bringing the finest African music to Harrison, and this summer will include a diverse array of west African music styles.

There are many more musical artists to discover, and all can be found online at www.harrisonfestival.com. Tickets for the hall shows can be purchased there or by phone at 604.796.3664, or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs. There are no tickets necessary for the ungated outdoor stage, but audience is encouraged to purchase a button.

2025 Harrison Festival Preview. FVN’s Don Lehn Interviews Andrew Hillhouse and Bryan Cutler: