Castle Fun Park Hosting Tourism and Hospitality Appreciation Night – Includes Fundraiser for Archway Food Bank – Tuesday July 15

Abbotsford – Castle Fun Park is hosting Tourism and Hospitality Appreciation Night. This includes a fundraiser for Archway Food Bank – Tuesday July 15.

Moe info in poster below including QR Code.

