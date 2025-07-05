Skip to content

AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit Investigating Early Saturday Morning Shooting On Tolmie

Abbotsford – Early Saturday morning, (July 5 at approximately 3:45AM) Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Tolmie Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been struck by gunfire. At the time of the incident, the occupants were inside the home asleep. While understandably shaken, no one was physically injured.

The investigation has been taken over by the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit. Investigators are currently in the early stages of determining the motive behind the shooting.

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the 2700 block of Tolmie Road or the surrounding Sumas Prairie area between 3:00 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or captured dashcam footage, to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-28462

