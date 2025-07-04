Wildfire Update – Hope – 9 AM – July 4

Hope – JULY 4 UPDATE – Crews remain active on the wildfire behind the Esso Travel Centre in Silver Creek. Helicopter bucketing operations continued until 7 PM last night. BCWS is reassessing the situation this morning. The fire condition is currently classified as Rank 1 (low intensity).

BC Wildfire Service continues to support with air suppression and a 10-person ground crew.

Please continue to avoid the area and stay well clear of emergency operations for everyone’s safety.

Stay informed with real-time alerts: Alertable

JULY 3 – Hope Fire Department responded around midnight to a wildfire on the mountain behind the Esso Travel Centre. BC Wildfire Service is on site with ground crews and air support active as of 8AM.

Fire is currently Rank 1–2 (low to moderate intensity).

Helicopters are bucketing water.

10-person BCWS crew is assisting today.

Please avoid the area and stay clear of emergency operations.

Stay informed by subscribing to Alertable for real-time emergency alerts: https://alertable.ca/#/