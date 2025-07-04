UFV GOLF: Greene Named Head Coach of Cascades Golf Program

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley Athletics and Campus Recreation department announced on Thursday that Eli Greene has been named the newest head coach of the UFV Cascades golf program.



Greene, a Cascades alum who earned three medals at the Canada West level, and two more at nationals during his collegiate career, will take over the decorated program from outgoing coach Connor O’Dell .



Greene explained that it is an exciting step for him to take on the coaching duties for the program moving forward.



“To be able to have this opportunity, and have the university believe in me to do so is a huge honour,” he explained. “I’m excited to be on the other side of the mission with the team. Having the perspective that I do as an athlete bodes very well for me to be able to support not just the program, but the individual athletes”.



Originally from Nanaimo B.C., Greene joined the Cascades in 2020 and will now take the next step in his career when he takes charge of a golf program that finished the 2024-25 season with a fifth place finish on the women’s side, and a sixth place finish for the men at the Canadian University/ College Championships in June.



UFV Associate Athletic Director Alicia Hurley said the department is looking forward to seeing Greene lead the program.



“We are pleased to have Eli step in as the new head coach of our golf program, and excited to see the program continue to grow under his guidance. We believe he will be able to transition well from competing as an athlete to coaching, and we will look to support him as he moves forward into this new role.”



Greene noted that the aspect he is looking forward to the most is the chance to help athletes continue to develop.



“Of course performance is a huge thing, but I’m most excited to support people. I want to help give them the tools they need for their athletic journey, and their personal life. Obviously there needs to be a balance because our Canada West Championships are only a few weeks after school starts. That is already an overwhelming time of their lives, so it’s about trusting people and allowing them to trust in the work that they put in.”



The first major test for the Cascades under Greene’s leadership will be the aforementioned Canada West Golf Championships from October 20-21, 2025 hosted by the University of Victoria.



“I have seen parts of the strategic and physical aspects of the game that I know we need to improve on with the group of athletes that we have. My keyword for the fall is intensity, so I’m excited to go into the season and really start practicing like that physically and mentally”.

2025 UFV Eli Greene – Jordie Arthur