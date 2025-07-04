Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – July 4

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

DOW, William

Crimestoppers DOW William

Age: 49

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Brown/Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Offering Bribe to Officer, Possess Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition x2, Careless Use of Firearm x2, Possess Controlled Substance for Trafficking x10, and Possess Non-Firearm Knowing Unauthorized.

Warrant in effect: June 30, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack