Changes to Three Way Stop Procedure at Young/Prairie Centre/Chilliwack River Roads

Chilliwack/Sumas – The intersection of Young Road, Prairie Central Road, and Chilliwack River Road will experience a traffic pattern change starting, Saturday, July 5.

Crews have recently completed road widening and paving to facilitate this change. Starting Saturday, the new permanent lane markings will be completed, the three-way stop removed, and only traffic entering the intersection from Prairie Central Road will be required to stop at a stop sign.

This will enable free-flowing traffic between Young Road and Chilliwack River Road, helping to reduce congestion.

Signage of the traffic pattern change will be posted at the intersection.

Find more information on our website https://loom.ly/_RewLLM or by contacting Engineering at engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2907

City of Chilliwack – July 2025 – Young/Prairie Centre/Chilliwack River Roads