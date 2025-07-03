Two Arrested in Ongoing Lower Mainland Extortion Investigation – Including RCMP, AbbyPD

Lower Mainland/Frsaer Valley – The RCMP is now able to publicly confirm the existence of an ongoing investigation into extortions, which is being managed by a Joint Force Operation (JFO). The investigation, that began in 2024, has led to the arrest of two individuals.

On July 3, 2025, two suspects under investigation for extortion were arrested for careless discharge of a firearm and arson in relation to incidents that occurred in 2024, in Surrey.

Since late 2023, police across the Lower Mainland have been investigating a series of targeted financial extortions primarily affecting members of the South Asian business community. Victims have reported receiving threats demanding large sums of money, sometimes followed by acts of violence or property damage when demands were not met.

In January 2025, a JFO led by the RCMP Lower Mainland District was stood up to combine expertise from various police agencies to ensure a focused and coordinated continuation to investigations that began in late 2023 and early 2024. The JFO is a small project team comprised of experienced investigators from the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit, Abbotsford Police Department, RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region and the BC RCMP Major Crime Section in addition to a civilian criminal analyst from the Surrey Police Service.

Since the start of the JFO, the team has worked diligently to advance linked extortion investigations, consistent with their strategic focus and mandate. Any investigations not within the JFO mandate, have continued to be advanced and investigated by the police of jurisdiction.

The JFO, with support from the RCMP National Coordination and Support Team, is working closely with police agencies across the region, country and internationally, to secure new evidence and assist with the gathering and sharing of intelligence. This unified approach is critical to effectively identifying those responsible, protecting victims, and addressing the broader public safety risk.

These arrests are reflective of a shared a commitment amongst law enforcement to coordinate efforts, leverage regional resources, and gather the necessary evidence to pursue criminal charges, says Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District Assistant District Commander and Operations Officer. These investigations take time and for strategic investigative reasons, details of the coordinated policing efforts have not been shared publicly. We want the public to know that police agencies across the Lower Mainland are prioritizing these investigations and are committed to working together and with communities to hold those responsible, accountable.

If you are the victim of an extortion attempt, do not comply with demands, save all correspondence and contact your local police immediately to make a report.