District of Hope Awards Contract for Hazard Assessment, Risk Mapping and Emergency Management Plan

Hope – The District of Hope announced the awarding of the contract for the development of a comprehensive Hazard Report and Emergency Management Plan to Calian Ltd. This project aims to enhance the District’s preparedness and resilience against natural and man-made hazards.

The awarded contract encompasses the creation of Hazard Reports and an Emergency Management Plan. These documents will collectively support the District of Hope in meeting statutory compliance with the Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EDMA) and inform future emergency management program development, community resilience, and mitigation measures.

The project will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

The District of Hope issued a Request for Proposals in January 2025.

This project aligns with the District of Hope’s 2022–2026 Strategic Plan