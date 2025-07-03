Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Paisley Dawson

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Paisley Dawson, who was reported missing on June 27, 2025. Paisley was last seen on June 16, 2025 in the 45000 block of Yale Road.

Description of Paisley:

  • Caucasian female
  • 23 years
  • 5’ 3 (160 cm)
  • 100 lbs (45kg)
  • Red hair
  • Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing:

  • Red top
  • Skirt
  • Red sneakers

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paisley Dawson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

