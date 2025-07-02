Skip to content

The Return of Senior AA Men's Hockey in Hope – The Icebreakers

The Return of Senior AA Men’s Hockey in Hope – The Icebreakers

Hope – As we were all gearing up for the Canada Day long weekend , Dayton Spink , unceremoniously, posted to Hope local social media that senior men’s hockey is about to get a shot in the arm.

“After 16 years we have some exciting news as we will be bringing back the Hope Icebreakers, this time as a Senior AA men’s team in the WCSHL!

This is a new beginning to bring competitive full contact hockey back to Hope!

We will be competing in the WCSHL against the Powell River Regals , Lake Cowichan Appolos, Nanaimo Steelmen, Rossland Warriors and misc exhibition games against teams in the central interior hockey league and independent teams from across the USA

It was been a few months long process to get everything started and we have finally submitted our final approval application for BC Hockey, We look forward to being back and part of the community i called home for so many years!

-Fun history-

It has been over 22 years since my father originally created the team (2003), and later moved to Mission (2008) after having a hard time getting players. The team was sold/rebranded in 2012 to become the Outlaws.

Stay tuned for more announcements and updates, along with sponsorship opportunities! We will also have of volunteer positions available if you’d like to be apart of our inaugural season!”

FVN reached out to Spink and more information is forthcoming. Right now, enjoy your summer.

2025 Hope Icebreakers Preview – July – Dayton Spink – Hope BC Bulletin Board

