“COUNTERCULTURE: 20 Years of CIVL Radio in the Fraser Valley” Monday August 4

Fraser Valley (CIVL) – – This summer, CIVL Radio will mark a major milestone with the first-ever public screening of its feature-length documentary, “COUNTERCULTURE: 20 Years of CIVL Radio in the Fraser Valley” with the Abbotsford Film Society (AFS), taking place on: Monday, August 4, 2:45 PM – Cineplex Cinemas & VIP – Highstreet Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

FREE / Pay-What-You-Can – Post-Screening Q&A to follow

Presented as part of the City of Abbotsford Culture City Program Series and co-hosted by the AFS, this screening is a celebration of local stories, sounds, and solidarity across two decades of campus and community radio. It showcases the journey of CIVL 101.7FM and its more recent expansion to 92.3FM – making it the first and only Canadian campus station to broadcast on two FM signals.

“CIVL’s story is one of cultural infrastructure built from the ground up,” says Station Manager Aaron Levy. “It’s a story about unlikely alliances, radical expression, and how media can act as both mirror and megaphone for a community like Abbotsford.”

CIVL was the most awarded station in BC for 2025, as the doc’s public local premiere follows CIVL’s national recognition at the 2025 NCRA Community Radio Awards, where doc host Mike McCulloch (3) and Bryson Worden (1) took home multiple national honours for powerful programming in hip hop and reporting on topics ranging from 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy to the opioid crisis in BC. McCulloch was best in the nation for both News and Documentary.

Abbotsford Film Society President Aaron Dawson says “AFS is committed to presenting works by independent and local filmmakers, and it’s an honour for us to present the debut documentary feature from local filmmaker, Kier Junos, documenting an integral part of our community and arts scene. We are so excited for audiences to have this opportunity.”

This event is free and open to the public, with donations welcome to support future AFS programming. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the poster QR or this link.

– @fvma.civl | www.civl.ca | info@civl.ca

– 92.3FM + 101.7FM – Abbotsford + Chilliwack