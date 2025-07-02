Chilliwack Weather Review June 2025 – Drought Conditions Continue

Chilliwack ( Data recorded by Roger Pannett. Chilliwack Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm Watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack) – With a building ridge of high pressure, over the eastern Pacific, dry mostly sunny weather with above normal temperatures persisted for the first half of June.

On June 8th , temperatures for the month peaked at a hot 33.5°C, 13.2°C above normal with a dry 23% relative humidity. (The hottest day since the 33.5°C on September 5th 2024.)

Overnight, June 1st , the minimum temperature for the month was 8.5°C (1.5°C below normal.)

For the 2nd consecutive year a low 2025 Fraser River freshet confirmed the on-going Provincial drought conditions coupled with the below normal residual mountain snow packs. At the Mission Bridge gauge the Fraser River, on June 5th peaked at a low 4.1 meters. Bank full conditions are at 5.5 meters.

The Chilliwack 2025 precipitation total to date is 557.5 mm (40.5% below normal) on 78 days compared to the 30-year average of 937 mm on 91 days.