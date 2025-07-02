Skip to content

AbbyPD Responds to Stabbing on McCallum Road

Abbotsford – Erly Wednesday mornong (At approximately 12:22AM) , Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2300 block of McCallum Road.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed following an altercation nearby. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers located the initial scene of the incident in the 33500 block of Cannon Avenue. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that this was a targeted incident, with no ongoing threat to public safety.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the 33500 block of Cannon Avenue or the 2300 block of McCallum Road between 11:30 p.m. on July 1 and 1:00 a.m. on July 2. If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, please contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-27939

