AbbyPD Project Salus Makes Five Arrests in 5 Hours – Drugs, Weapons Seized from Repeat Offenders

Abbotsford – In May, AbbyPD launched Project Salus, a dedicated enforcement initiative aimed at identifying and apprehending these high-risk individuals. This project is made possible through funding from the Provincial Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) Program.

On June 25, officers assigned to Project Salus were deployed in central Abbotsford to target repeat violent offenders. Within a five-hour span, AbbyPD officers successfully located and arrested five individuals involved in ongoing criminal activity:

• 9:55 a.m. – A known repeat offender was arrested while walking along George Ferguson Way. The individual was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Assault, Uttering Threats, and Mischief.

• 10:00 a.m. – Two individuals were arrested in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way for suspected drug activity. Officers seized approximately 30 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with two conducted energy weapons (tasers).

• 11:56 a.m. – A repeat offender was stopped while riding a bicycle on Pauline Street. A search revealed an airsoft handgun concealed in the offender’s waistband. The individual was found to be in breach of house arrest conditions related to previous charges and therefore was arrested.

• 3:00 p.m. – Another repeat offender was arrested in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way. The individual had seven outstanding warrants for Theft and Breach.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-26864 / 26850

