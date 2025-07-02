UPDATE – Abbotsford Police Investigating Murder/Suicide of Elderly Couple on Mckee Road – Considered Isolated

Abbotsford – IHIT Update:

Initial information gathered indicates this was an isolated incident involving an 80-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman who lived together at the residence.

Investigation to date suggests this was a murder-suicide involving intimate-partner violence. There are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing risk to the public.

“This was a tragic incident and a shock to the community,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We extend our thoughts to the emergency personnel, the family members of the deceased, and members of the immediate community who may be affected by this event.”

Anyone seeking support is encouraged to reach out to Victim Services. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY -On Monday evening, June 30th at approximately 7:46 p.m., Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a violent dispute at a residence in the 36000 block of McKee Road.



Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and, tragically, discovered two deceased adults. This is an isolated incident contained within a single residence. There is no ongoing risk to public safety.



The investigation is in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support the ongoing efforts. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.



Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.



Abbotsford Police File 2025-27757