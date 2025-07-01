Abbotsford Regional Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 104 Years of Caring and Generosity

Abbotsford – The Auxiliary to Abbotsford Regional Hospital, a steadfast supporter of patient care at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH), proudly announces its 104th year of service to the community. For over a century, the Auxiliary’s unwavering commitment has significantly enhanced the quality of healthcare available to Abbotsford residents.

Since its inception, the Auxiliary has been dedicated to providing essential esources and support to the hospital. In 2016, the Auxiliary celebrated reaching a milestone of $1,000,000 in total donations to ARH. This dedication continued from 2016 to 2020, with an additional $796,894 raised, demonstrating the Auxiliary’s ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

Last year, the Auxiliary proudly reached another milestone of $1000000. This led them to fund 50% ($50,000) towards a new bus for Cottage Worthington along with other critical items.