Abbotsford Police Investigating Homicide on Mckee Road – Considered Isolated

Abbotsford – On Monday evening, June 30th at approximately 7:46 p.m., Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a violent dispute at a residence in the 36000 block of McKee Road.



Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and, tragically, discovered two deceased adults. This is an isolated incident contained within a single residence. There is no ongoing risk to public safety.



The investigation is in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support the ongoing efforts. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.



Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.



Abbotsford Police File 2025-27757