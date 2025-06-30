AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – Includes Officer Assaulted by Repeat Offender

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: June 27th – June 30th



Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, frontline teams responded to 336 police files, covering a broad spectrum of incidents.



Key highlights include:



Early Saturday morning, the Emergency Response Team was deployed to Clearbrook Road to assist with an individual in crisis call where a weapon was involved. The situation was resolved peacefully, and the individual received the medical care they required.



Later that night, officers responded to a serious collision involving a motorcycle. The rider sustained significant injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.



On Sunday, one of their Patrol officers was assaulted by a repeat offender during an arrest for breaching their release conditions. The offender was taken into custody. Fortunately, our officer was not injured and is doing well.



Additional summary of call types over the weekend:



17 domestic disputes

7 assaults

6 missing person reports

4 Break & Enters



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



Over the weekend, 8 impaired drivers were removed from the roads, and 21 violation tickets were issued.



By the end of the weekend, 4 individuals were held in custody, pending court appearances or transfer to Surrey Pretrial by the Sheriff’s Service.