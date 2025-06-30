2025 Chilliwack Pride Festival: Bloom with Pride – Sunday July 13

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Pride Festival: Bloom with Pride is Sunday, July 13 (11AM to 5PM) Facebook event page is here.

Central Community Park and Village in Downtown Chilliwack. Wellington, Mill, Victoria, College and Bole will all be closed to traffic and taken over by rainbows!

Get ready for a day of fun, celebration, and community spirit as the Chilliwack Pride Festival takes over Central Village in Downtown Chilliwack! This year’s theme is “Bloom with Pride” !

Everyone belongs at this vibrant community celebration of diversity and inclusion!

What to Expect:

Local Vendors & Service Providers: Explore a diverse range of stalls offering unique products, services, and information.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy incredible live music and outstanding Drag performances on the main stage.

The 2025 street stage performers will play a 45 minute set. You can find them in the best place on the map…right beside the food trucks! Grab a snack and go listen to some of your favourite local musicians.



11:45-12:30 Sassafrass @kimberly.sass

12:45-1:30 Heather Holland @heatherrholland

1:45-2:30 Ted Kim @tedkimmusic

2:45-3:30 Emma Hopkins @constant._.confusion

3:45-4:30 Goldbard Creative @goldbardcreative

Kid Zone: A fun-filled area with games and activities – perfect for kids of all ages!

Food Trucks: Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of delicious food options from local food trucks.

Accessibility and Inclusion:

Quiet Room: A safe space for those who need a break from the festivities.

Closed Captioning & ASL Interpretation: Available at our main stage to ensure everyone can enjoy the performances.

Mental Health and First Aid Support: On-site resources to support your well-being.

Accessible Gender-Inclusive Washrooms: Ensuring everyone feels comfortable and welcome.

This free-to-attend, family-friendly event is open to all ages, cultures, gender identities, and sexual orientations.