2025 Chilliwack Foundation Scavenger Hunt Sunday, September 14

Chilliwack – The 2025 Chilliwack Foundation Scavenger Hunt is Sunday, September 14.

What is the Foundation?

The Foundation is a living trust that enables citizens to establish a fund, either during their lifetime or through gifts in their will or life insurance policy. Funds entrusted to the Chilliwack Foundation are administered in accordance with the donor’s intentions.

A preferred community organization may be stipulated, or the Chilliwack Foundation will ensure that funds will be used to best meet the needs of the community. The establishment of a scholarship or endowment in a family name, business name, or in memory of a loved one is also possible, with the option of additional contributions at any time in the future.

The Chilliwack Foundation is a non-profit organization, serving as a trustee of funds left in its care. Since the Chilliwack Foundation’s creation in 1985, these funds, donated by generous community spirited citizens, have benefited countless grade 12 graduates and over 147 nonprofit organizations.

In 1983, the idea of a local Foundation occurred independently to a number of people in the Chilliwack area. Members of local charitable organizations which were constantly seeking funds suggested it, as did many financial advisors, estate counsellors, solicitors and notaries who wanted to help their clients leave bequests in their Wills that would benefit their community.

It was at the suggestion of Chilliwack Community Services that a meeting of interested parties was held on July 27, 1983. This group, the Chilliwack Foundation Exploration Committee, began by obtaining information about other existing foundations.

After consulting with representatives of Chilliwack law firms, the Committee decided to have a Private Bill introduced into the B.C. Legislature to create the Chilliwack Foundation. This Act, titled An Act to Incorporate Chilliwack Foundation, passed Third Reading and became law on June 28, 1985.

The Chilliwack Foundation has been in continual operation since its creation serving the community of Chilliwack. For more information on the purpose and operations of the Chilliwack Foundation, see the Overview page.

REGISTRATION

Complete application form with all participants names and information as well as, if applicable, the name of your team sponsor company. Don’t forget to name your team, as this will be your identifier when you arrive at Heritage Park.

Complete a separate waiver form for each participant, even if your team is sponsored by a business.

Cheque/s are to be made payable to Chilliwack foundation

Please place all these items in a sealed envelope marked CHILLIWACK FOUNDATION SCAVENGER HUNT, and drop it off at the front desk of:

MNP LLP Accountants45780 Yale Road West Chilliwack BC V2P 2N4

As the scavenger hunt is limited to 50 cars, we suggest you submit your registration as soon as possible.

Deadline for registration is August 30th

If you have any questions, please contact Ferne at 604 819-7603.

INSTRUCTIONS TO TEAMS, PRIOR TO ARRIVAL ON SEPT 14TH AT:

ATCHELITZ THRESHERMEN’S Grounds

44146 Luckakuck Way (to the left of the entrance to Chilliwack Heritage Park)

This is, primarily, a photo scavenger hunt so you will require a cell phone to document your progress.

As you find each clue, you will be required to take a photo which must include all four people in your group in front of your find. You may wish to have a backup cell phone .

. You may wish to bring a selfie stick as all four team members MUST be in all shots taken at each completed clue.

Remember to bring water and snacks for consumption during your hunt.

Please bring folding chairs so you can be comfortable during the gathering after the hunt.

LOCATION OF CHECK-IN FOR DEPARTURE AND RETURN

Please arrive at the Heritage Park site between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm as all cars will need to leave by 1:30 pm.

Upon arrival at Heritage Park, a Chilliwack Foundation Volunteer will direct you to RESERVED PARKING.

Proceed to REGISTRATION desks at the entry to the Aitchelitz Treshermen’s Association Park.

There, you will be checked in and given an instruction sheet which will be attached to a sealed envelope. You are not to open the envelope until after you are checked out of the park.

You will proceed to the photo area and have a team photo taken.

You will then pick up your vehicle and proceed to the official exit point before beginning your scavenger hunt.

Upon your return, your team will go to the registration desk to have your scavenger hunt success documented.

You will be given an envelope with your tax receipt/s and tickets for the bar. The band will be playing, the bar will be open, and the BBQ will commence once all competitors have returned.