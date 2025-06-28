New Spray Zone Opening at Philippson Family Park

Chilliwack – With the recent donation of $40,000 from the Philippson family, the City of Chilliwack is excited to open a new Spray Zone at Philippson Family Park, located at 46661 Sylvan Drive.

The Spray Zone is the first of its kind in Chilliwack, featuring three small spray structures and a concrete area designed to collect water. The spray structures are activated by a push-plunger switch, which gradually resets to the off position after 45 seconds.

In addition to the contribution for the Spray Zone, the Philippson Family generously donated two lots in Promontory valued at over $850,000 to create the original Philippson Family Park. The original playground, which opened in 2021, features a nautical style playground, to reflect Mr. Philippson’s career as a West Coast Fisherman. In addition to the playground, the park includes embankment slides, benches and a drinking fountain.

“The compact Spray Zones are an exciting new addition to our city,” said Mayor Popove. “We are grateful to the Philippson family for being dedicated community members who help us continue to make Chilliwack a great place to live.”

2025 Spray Park Philippson Family Park – City of Chilliwack