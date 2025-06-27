UPDATE – Charges Laid Against 46 Year Old Male – AbbyPD Apprehend Man with Knife, Snooping Through Yards off Emerald Avenue

Abbotsford – UPDATE – June 27th, 2025 – Over the past few days, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit, with support from additional AbbyPD teams, worked diligently to advance this investigation and identify a suspect.

On June 26, 2025, 46-year-old Robert Matthews of Abbotsford was arrested and has been charged with Aggravated Assault & Failing to Comply with a Probation Order. Mr. Matthews is known to law enforcement as a repeat offender with a significant criminal record.

“This is a very serious crime that not only impacted the victim, but the community at large. Our Major Crime detectives worked diligently to identify, locate, and apprehend this repeat violent offender. We have recommended that Mr. Matthews be held in custody”, said Sergeant Derek Baker of the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit.

“This senseless act of violence is both shocking and deeply troubling—it has no place in our community. We must not allow such incidents to become normalized on our streets. Ensuring public safety remains the top priority for the Abbotsford Police Department. I am proud of the work of our team who worked hard to identify the accused and bring these charges forward”, said Abbotsford’s Chief Constable Colin Watson.

AbbyPD is committed to ensuring public safety here in Abbotsford. We thank our community for their continued support and partnerships in investigations such as this.

Original Release:

Abbotsford, BC – June 25th, 2025 – On June 24, 2025, at approximately 6:14 p.m., Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way.

A 20-year-old man was waiting to board a bus when he was approached from behind by an unknown male and stabbed. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a man in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slender build and disheveled brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike t-shirt with the words “Just Do It” in bold white lettering on the front, along with black pants and black shoes.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Early findings suggest that the suspect and victim were not known to each other. No arrests have been made, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and may have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-26763

ORIGINAL STORY – On Monday Morning (June 23, at approximately 11:04AM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a knife in the 32400 block of Emerald Avenue. While enroute, additional callers reported that the man was entering residential yards, approaching occupied vehicles, and appeared to be in an agitated state.

Upon arrival into the area, officers located the individual, who failed to comply with police commands. Following a brief foot pursuit and during the arrest, less-lethal bean bag rounds were deployed to assist in safely apprehending the individual. He was immediately transported to hospital by police for medical assessment.

No members of the public were injured during the incident. On June 24th, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department notified British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Abbotsford Police File 2025-26467