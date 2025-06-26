UPDATE on October 6 2023 Plane Crash Near Chilliwack Airport – “Missed Approach” and Loss of Control

Chilliwack – Just after 2PM on Friday October 6 2023, a small plane with three people on board, crashed between Elements Casino and the Chilliwack Motor Inn. Mere yards away from Chilliwack Airport (YCW).

That original FVN story is here.

FVN asked the TSB , Transportation Safety Authority, for an update.

Their response on November 8:

The occurrence (A23P0130) has been classified as a Class 3 occurrence in accordance with ourPolicy on occurrence classification. The investigation is currently ongoing. We are working on publishing an investigation for this occurrence.

Here is a summary of the occurrence. On 6 October 2023, a SkyQuest Aviation Ltd. Piper PA-34-200 Seneca aircraft departed Langley Regional Airport, BC, on a training flight with one instructor, one student, and one passenger on board. After conducting some maneuvering exercises and one circuit at Chilliwack Airport, BC, the aircraft commenced a missed approach. During the attempted missed approach, the aircraft struck trees and collided with terrain. The three occupants were fatally injured. The aircraft was substantially damaged and there was no post-impact fire.

UPDATE – JUNE 2025 from TSB – Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report (A23P0130) into the 2023 fatal loss of control and collision with terrain involving a Piper PA-34-200 Seneca aircraft at the Chilliwack Airport, British Columbia.

The TSB conducted a limited-scope, class 4 investigation into this occurrence to advance transportation safety through greater awareness of potential safety issues. See the Policy on Occurrence Classification for more information.