AbbyPD Apprehend Man with Knife, Snooping Through Yards off Emerald Avenue

Abbotsford – On Monday Morning (June 23, at approximately 11:04AM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a knife in the 32400 block of Emerald Avenue. While enroute, additional callers reported that the man was entering residential yards, approaching occupied vehicles, and appeared to be in an agitated state.

Upon arrival into the area, officers located the individual, who failed to comply with police commands. Following a brief foot pursuit and during the arrest, less-lethal bean bag rounds were deployed to assist in safely apprehending the individual. He was immediately transported to hospital by police for medical assessment.

No members of the public were injured during the incident. On June 24th, 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department notified British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Abbotsford Police File 2025-26467

