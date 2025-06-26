Abby Cat Daddy – They’ve Found the Purrfect Space — Help Them Secure It – UPDATE (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – An exciting update on Abby Cat Daddy’s Thrift Store & Adoption Centre — the community-supported project you helped bring attention to when we first launched it.

Thanks to the generosity of local supporters, they’ve found a purrfect location in Abbotsford! It’s central, accessible, and full of potential to become a vital hub for cat adoptions, community support, TNR efforts — and a super secret initiative to be announced soon.

Now comes the time-sensitive part: They need to raise $10,000–$15,000 immediately to secure the space — covering the deposit, licenses, and essential setup.

They’re asking for the public’s help once again, and we’d deeply appreciate any further coverage or shares to help us reach our goal.

How to Support:

Donate: https://tinyurl.com/thriftACD

Become a sponsor or local partner — reach out to discuss collaboration!

This project is about more than just a thrift store. It’s a long-term investment in animal welfare, public education, and support for the families and cats of the Fraser Valley.