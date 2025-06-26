2025 Ride for RAN – September 20 – Fairfield Park

Chillliwack – Registration is now open for the 2025 Ride for RAN, September 20th at Fairfield Park .This is the 9th annual ride supporting Chilliwack’s most vulnerable.

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a family looking for a leisurely ride – we invite you to come out!

Registration includes a fun-filled ride with nutrition stations along the way, a Ruth & Naomi’s Athletic bag, door prize ticket, and a delicious lunch from Groovin Grill (options of veg, chicken, or beef burger or chicken strips) with a side and drink after the ride! Enjoy music by Ryan McAllister, vendor booths, bouncy castles, and massage/stretching by Heritage Chiropractic after your ride!

TOP FUNDRAISER PRIZE: 3 Night Stay at The Cottages in Osoyoos (Thank You Tamara & Jon Mackie)

BIGGEST TEAM PRIZE: Private party up to 30 at Farmhouse with $500 tab and live music!



Would you like to sponsor this event? Contact : events@ranmission.ca