The Title is Shocking — That’s the Point – “Kids Don’t Float” Program Expands at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Following the success of the 2024 summer season, the Kids Don’t Float program returns with expansion of a second station near Sunnyside Campsite and the Cultus Lake Marina. Offering even more families access to free personal floatation devices (PFDs).

With hot weather forecast for Canada Day, this is the stern reminder.

While working as a boat operator for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment Seasonal Policing Team, Constable Bradley Holditch responded to many drownings in the Cultus Lake area, witnessing the trauma these incidents had on the families and the community at large. While visiting Vancouver Island, Cst. Holditch observed the Kids Don’t Float program ran by the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, an initiative that provides the public free life jackets to borrow for the day on the water. Constable Holditch immediately knew he wanted to introduce this program in Cultus Lake. Cst. Holditch approached local government agencies and businesses for assistance to get the program off the ground.

The trauma I’ve seen families experience due to drownings is something I don’t want to see happen anymore, says Cst. Holditch. This program is about prevention, education, and helping keep people safe on the water.

With strong support from the Cultus Lake Board, local businesses, and agencies, the first loaner station was successfully launched in 2024 at Main Beach. The program was well received by the public, with all loaner lifejackets returned at the end of each day.

In spring 2025, following community feedback and requests for expanded access, Cst. Holditch coordinated the installation of a second station. The support the program received was amazing , he says. Everyone came together with the shared goal of making Cultus Lake a safer place to visit.

On June 10, 2025, the new station was officially opened with a ceremony led by Soowahlie First Nation council members and drummers. The event included a cleansing and blessing of the life jacket stations, recognizing the importance of water safety through culture and community connection.

I was honoured to have Soowhalie First Nation bless the program and help kick off the summer season in such a meaningful way, says Cst. Holditch.

The program continues to be delivered in partnership with the Lifesaving Society BC/YK Branch, with safety materials available in multiple languages. Seasonal RCMP members will continue to promote water safety at Cultus Lake throughout the summer months.

Special thanks to the following partners: Cultus Lake Park Board, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Tourism Chilliwack, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Cascade Marine, Prime Signs, Transport Canada, Western Group and SSA Marine.