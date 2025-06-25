Skip to content

Montreal Manon Canada Wide Homicide Warrant – Could Be In Lower Mainland

Home
Crime
Montreal Manon Canada Wide Homicide Warrant – Could Be In Lower Mainland

Fraser Valley/Montreal – Pierry PHILOGÈNE, a 39 years old, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder (Art. 235 C.cr) as part of a joint investigation between the SPVM (Montreal Police) and the Sureté du Québec. It is believed that PHILOGÈNE may be in the Lower Mainland.

He is described as the following:

-black male

-113.5 kg

-183 cm

-black hair

-brown eyes

If anyone see PHILOGÈNE please contact your local police or the SPVM at 514-393-1133.

Here is a link to SPVM’s release: Coup dur contre le crime organisé | Le SPVM et la SQ arrêtent 11 suspects – Communiqués – Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal – SPVM

2025 Pierry PHILOGÈNE SPVM MontrealPolice

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts