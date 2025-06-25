Harrison Hot Springs Councillor Leo Facio Awarded the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is proud to share that Councillor Leo Facio has been awarded the King Charles III’s Coronation Medal, recognizing his outstanding service and dedication to our community.



Councillor Facio’s contributions to Harrison Hot Springs span more than 30 years. First elected to Council in 1993, he has served six terms as Councillor and four terms as Mayor, providing steady leadership, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the community he calls home.



This well-deserved honour reflects his decades of hard work, advocacy, and dedication to making Harrison Hot Springs a welcoming and vibrant place for all.

This Medal is one of 30,000 being awarded to Canadians who have made significant contributions to their community.