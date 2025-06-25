Chilliwack RCMP Cst Takes On Tour de Valley – Supporting Kids with Cancer

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack RCMP announced that one of our own will be taking part in the 2025 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, a multi-day cycling event that raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and support programs.

Constable Rudy Tichelaar, will be part of a dedicated team of law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel riding through the Fraser Valley this September. The Tour raises money to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes, a medically supervised summer camp that gives children living with cancer the chance to enjoy fun, friendship, and adventure in a safe environment.

The Tour de Valley team officially launched their training season at the end of May and will spend the next four months preparing for the journey ahead.

This ride is about more than kilometres on a bike – it’s about showing up for kids who are going through the fight of their lives, said Cst. Tichelaar. I’m proud to ride for them, and I’m grateful to have the support of my RCMP family and the communities in the Upper Fraser Valley.

The 2025 Tour de Valley will begin on September 15 in Delta and conclude in Hope on September 20, with riders stopping in communities along the way to raise awareness and connect with supporters.

To learn more or to donate, visit: Tour de Valley 2025: Rudy Tichelaar – Canadian Cancer Society