AbbyPD Investigates Overnight Stabbing on South Fraser Way

Abbotsford – On Tuesday June 24,(@ 6:14PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way.

A 20-year-old man was waiting to board a bus when he was approached from behind by an unknown male and stabbed. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a man in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slender build and disheveled brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike t-shirt with the words “Just Do It” in bold white lettering on the front, along with black pants and black shoes.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Early findings suggest that the suspect and victim were not known to each other. No arrests have been made, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and may have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-26763

2025 AbbyPD Stabbing Suspect June