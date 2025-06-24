Skip to content

Inmate Assault at Matsqui Instition

Home
Crime
Inmate Assault at Matsqui Instition

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On June 20, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, the medium security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.
The Abbotsford Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Inmate Assault at Matsqui Instition

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On June 20, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, the medium security federal institution.The