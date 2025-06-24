FVN Asked City of Abbotsford – So… Parade and or Rally ?

Abbotsford – In light of the Calder Cup, FVN asked the City of Abbotsford and AbbyPD what’s next. A parade so close to Canada Day? A Rally?

The statement from the city : The City of Abbotsford is thrilled to congratulate the Abbotsford Canucks on winning the 2025 Calder Cup Championship. They have had an unforgettable and historic season, and last night’s victory is a moment we’ll all remember.

Since the first puck drop in 2021, the Abby Canucks have brought energy, excitement and a first-class fan experience to our community and fans across BC. They have become a positive presence on the regional and international hockey scene and we are incredibly proud to have them representing and playing in our city.

Abby Canucks fans have been cheering them on all season long and we’re beyond excited to see them bring the American Hockey League Calder Cup back to Canada and to its new home in Abbotsford. We are looking forward to celebrating this momentous win with the community and the Canucks when they return. We are working with the Abbotsford Canucks on what that celebration might look like, and those details will be shared once finalized.