Four Locally Acquired Measles Cases in Chilliwack (Two in Eagle Landing)

Chilliwack/Surrey – – Measles infection has been confirmed in three unvaccinated Chilliwack residents since June 20, 2025. Based on the information gathered to date, these cases appear to be locally acquired, with no reported travel history. Fraser Health Public Health is investigating to determine the source of infection.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were in the following locations:

Mark’s (45737 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, V2R 4E8) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Redwing Shoe Store (8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy #716, Chilliwack, V2R 0P9) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Walmart (8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Chilliwack, BC V2R 0N1) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Ahmad Barber Shop (7325 Vedder Rd #100, Chilliwack, BC V2R 4E4) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18, 2025

Please note the list above includes known exposure locations where Public Health is unable to identify those exposed and contact them directly. Individuals exposed in other identified settings are being informed by Public Health directly through a phone call or a letter. For up-to-date measles case counts and exposure notices in B.C., please visit www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/measles#cases.

Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by the airborne route. People who are at risk of getting measles are those who never had measles disease and have not had two doses of a measles vaccine after 12 months of age. Symptoms can start between seven to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms of measles include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body. Measles can cause complications like pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and even death. In rare cases, complications can develop many years after someone has had measles.